China urges IAEA to fulfill mission, address global nuclear issues

BEIJING: China urges the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to fulfill its important mission and properly address global nuclear issues, including the Iranian nuclear issue and the AUKUS nuclear submarine cooperation involving the United States, Britain and Australia.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks when meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in Beijing on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that in the face of rising unilateralism, power politics and bullying, the international community must present a unified voice.

Otherwise, Wang warned, the world risks reverting to the law of the jungle, with small and medium-sized countries bearing the brunt.

He emphasized that the original purpose of the United Nations (UN) was to uphold a just international order and protect the sovereign equality of all countries. As such, the UN should take the lead in clarifying its position and playing its due role.

As an important member of the UN system, the IAEA shoulders the important mission of safeguarding the basic norms governing international relations, promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy and preventing nuclear proliferation, Wang said.

He said China hopes that the IAEA will continue to uphold objectivity, neutrality and professionalism in properly handling issues such as the Iranian nuclear issue, AUKUS nuclear submarine cooperation, and the ocean discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water.

Grossi said that China is a force for stability in a volatile world since it firmly supports the status and role of the UN and its agencies.

The IAEA values its cooperation with China and appreciates the country’s progress in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Grossi said, expressing willingness to deepen all-round cooperation with China and properly manage the Iranian nuclear issue and other relevant hotspots.