China condemns U.S. tariffs, reaffirms commitment to uphold WTO rules

BEIJING: China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao condemned the United States for its recent tariff measures which he said threaten global trade stability and disrupt the international economic order.

Wang made the remarks during a video call with World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Friday. He described the U.S.’ implementation of “reciprocal tariffs” as a classic example of unilateral bullying, which he warned would disproportionately harm developing countries, particularly the least developed nations, and could even lead to a humanitarian crisis.

Wang emphasized that the U.S.’ “reciprocal tariffs” not only violated core principles of the WTO, but undermined the international trade order and eroded the foundation of the multilateral trade system. In response, China has taken firm action to protect its legitimate rights and to defend global fairness and justice, Wang said.

He further stated that while trade differences among WTO members are inevitable, they should be resolved through dialogue and mutual respect, in accordance with WTO rules. He called on all WTO members to unite in countering unilateralism, protectionism, and coercive trade practices, advocating for open cooperation and multilateralism.

Wang reaffirmed China’s commitment to upholding WTO rules, participating actively in WTO reforms, and safeguarding a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory global trading system.

Okonjo-Iweala said the growing trade tensions have posed significant challenges to global trade and economic growth. She stressed the importance of defending an open, rules-based multilateral trade system, and emphasized that disputes should be resolved within the WTO framework through constructive dialogue.

She also underscored that any agreements reached with the U.S. must adhere to the WTO’s Most-Favored-Nation principle.