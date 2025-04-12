Brooklyn Beckham Sends Strong Message To Brother Romeo Amid Growing Feud

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, were spotted enjoying each other’s company at Coachella 2025, putting any family drama behind them for a moment of public affection. The couple was photographed sharing a kiss during Benson Boone’s set at the music festival in Indio, California, as the crowds gathered to enjoy the performances.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Nicola was seen with her hand wrapped around Brooklyn’s neck as she pulled him in for a kiss. In another image, while Nicola appeared focused on her camera, Brooklyn seemed distracted, looking down at his phone. Brooklyn was dressed in a blue Hawaiian shirt and a white baseball cap, while Nicola sported a black V-neck top and had her hair pulled back.

This affectionate sighting comes just days after reports surfaced of a rift between Brooklyn and his younger brother, Romeo, regarding Romeo’s relationship with Kim Turnbull, who allegedly dated Brooklyn years ago. According to sources close to the Beckham family, the tension isn’t rooted in jealousy but concerns over Turnbull’s motives in dating another member of the Beckham family.

Due to the ongoing issues, Brooklyn and Nicola have reportedly avoided attending public family events when Turnbull is present. This family drama is said to be the reason the couple skipped David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration in Miami last month, as well as Victoria Beckham’s fashion show in March.