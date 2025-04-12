Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham Sends Strong Message To Brother Romeo Amid Growing Feud

By Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, were spotted enjoying each other’s company at Coachella 2025, putting any family drama behind them for a moment of public affection. The couple was photographed sharing a kiss during Benson Boone’s set at the music festival in Indio, California, as the crowds gathered to enjoy the performances.

Brooklyn Beckham with wife Nicola Peltz – Photo: Getty

In photos obtained by Page Six, Nicola was seen with her hand wrapped around Brooklyn’s neck as she pulled him in for a kiss. In another image, while Nicola appeared focused on her camera, Brooklyn seemed distracted, looking down at his phone. Brooklyn was dressed in a blue Hawaiian shirt and a white baseball cap, while Nicola sported a black V-neck top and had her hair pulled back.

Rome Beckham and Kim Turnbull at David Beckham’s 50th birthday party – Photo: Instagram

This affectionate sighting comes just days after reports surfaced of a rift between Brooklyn and his younger brother, Romeo, regarding Romeo’s relationship with Kim Turnbull, who allegedly dated Brooklyn years ago. According to sources close to the Beckham family, the tension isn’t rooted in jealousy but concerns over Turnbull’s motives in dating another member of the Beckham family.

Photo: Instagram

Due to the ongoing issues, Brooklyn and Nicola have reportedly avoided attending public family events when Turnbull is present. This family drama is said to be the reason the couple skipped David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration in Miami last month, as well as Victoria Beckham’s fashion show in March.

Previous article
Pakistan, US reaffirm resolve to further strengthen ties in areas of mutual interest
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

JCP greenlights elevation of Justice Najafi to apex court

Commission also nominates four retired judges, including Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar andShaukat Aziz Siddiqui as members of JCP ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of...

Pakistan, Nigerian military leaders agree to enhance defence and military collaboration

Eight Punjabi workers killed in Iran’s Balochistan-Sistan province: reports

Shabbir continues to dominate 11th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf C’ship

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.