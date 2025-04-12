HEADLINES

Backbone or puppets?

In Pakistan, civil servants are meant to be the backbone of governance, but political interference has turned many into personal aides for politicians.
Frequent transfers, appointments based on loyalty rather than merit, and a culture of obedience over professionalism have weakened institutions. While many officers work with integrity, some are forced to obey unfair political demands to keep their jobs, leading to inefficiency, corruption and poor governance.
To fix this, Pakistan needs civil service reforms that ensure merit-based hiring, job security, and protection from political pressure. Officers should have fixed tenures to work without fear of sudden transfers, and promotions should be based on performance, not political connections. Stronger laws and independent oversight will help civil servants serve the people honestly and improve governance for everyone.
BILAL YOUNUS SHAIKH
NEW SAEEDABAD, SINDH

Gaza suffering
