All set for first overseas Pakistanis convention in Islamabad from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: All arrangements have been finalized for the first-ever three-day (13-15 April) Overseas Pakistanis Convention being started in the federal capital from Sunday (tomorrow).

The convention is being held by the government in collaboration with the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF).

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, the convention aims at warmly welcoming overseas Pakistanis back home, listening to their concerns, and incorporate their valuable suggestions into improved policymaking.

The government has decided that all overseas Pakistanis attending the convention will be accorded the status of state guests.

Special arrangements, including welcome banners and reception protocols, are being made at airports for their arrival.

Participants will be received with full honours and respect, and public celebrations will also be held in their honour.

Under special instructions from the Prime Minister, these arrangements reflect the government’s commitment to making overseas Pakistanis feel that Pakistan is truly their home.

The convention aims to provide a shared platform where overseas Pakistanis, government officials, and national institutions can engage under one roof.

To facilitate this, various government departments are setting up help desks at the venue to provide information, guidance, and services in one place.

This initiative reflects the seriousness of the Government of Pakistan in addressing the concerns of overseas Pakistanis and offering timely solutions.

The convention will also invite the overseas community to actively contribute to Pakistan’s development journey and explore improvements in existing services and policies for expatriates.

Islamabad in need of ‘world-class’ expo centre

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said Islamabad should have a world-class expo center where international traders could exhibit their products in a better way, according to a report on state-run PTV World.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Gujranwala expo in Islambad, the finance minister said steps are underway for economic stability and government is committed to promote export-based economic growth.

Muhammad Aurangzeb said economy will become stronger only by promoting exports.

He said the expo gave a lot of encouragements that Pakistan has such products that are internationally competitive and could become global brand as we go forward.