Affordable healthcare

In Pakistan, getting affordable medical treatment is becoming harder, and one major reason is that doctors often prescribe expensive branded medicines instead of cheaper generic ones.

A study published in BMJ Global Health found that many private doctors in Karachi accept money or benefits from pharmaceutical companies to promote their brands. This problem is not just in Karachi. It also happens in the cities of Balochistan like Turbat, Quetta and other areas where people already struggle to access good healthcare. In smaller cities and villages, patients have no choice but to buy costly medicines because doctors do not offer them affordable options.

A doctor’s main duty is to help people, but today, money seems to have more value than human lives. Pharmaceutical companies influence doctors, and as a result, patients suffer. This needs to change. There should be strict rules to ensure doctors prescribe medicines based on need, not for personal benefit. Healthcare should be about saving lives, not making money. It is time to fix this system and make medical treatment fair for everyone.

ALIA ASAD ULLAH

TURBAT