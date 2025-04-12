Afaq cries foul at ‘plot’ to push back Karachi into ‘ethnic tension’

MQM-H chief says actual arsonists not arrested, only innocent citizens and his party workers were detained

KARACHI: Mohajir Qaumi Movement (MQM-H) Chairman Afaq Ahmed on Saturday alleged that a motorcycle was deliberately placed under a dumper truck at UP Mor area to film a video and create the impression of ethnic violence in the city.

Speaking at a press conference, Ahmed claimed that the incident was orchestrated and the individuals who set the dumper on fire were not arrested, while several innocent citizens and his party workers were detained.

He said the incident was used to sabotage growing public support for his stance, which he believes has led to an informal alliance between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). “Efforts are being made to give an ethnic colour to our movement,” he added.

Ahmed stated that his party had called for a peaceful protest involving all communities affected by issues in Karachi, including high traffic volumes, poor access to education, and alleged systemic discrimination in public sector jobs.

“Dumpers don’t identify people by ethnicity,” he said, urging authorities to take action against the so-called ‘dumper mafia’. He claimed that no arrests were made of those responsible for setting the vehicles ablaze.

He also criticised the enforcement of Section 144 in District Central, calling it a reaction to the MQM-H’s successful mobilisation efforts. Ahmed stated that political workers from other parties could gather without restrictions, but MQM-H protests were being treated as a threat.

Addressing the government and law enforcement, Ahmed said his party was not seeking confrontation and had urged supporters to carry white flags as a symbol of peace. “We only wanted the government to take notice of our grievances,” he said.

Ahmed also accused MQM of avoiding criticism of PPP’s governance and questioned why his workers faced legal action for protest planning while no action was taken against similar statements made by MQM leadership.

He reiterated that his party did not promote ethnic division and said the recent events were being manipulated to portray MQM-H as a disruptive force. He demanded that those involved in staging the UP Mor incident be arrested and brought to justice.

Ahmed concluded by saying that his party would continue advocating for Karachi’s rights and called for a stronger organisational presence in District Central.

The controversy surrounding the UP Mor incident began after a high-speed dumper collided with multiple motorcyclists near the North Karachi Power House, injuring three people.

As a video of the incident went viral, angry residents took to the streets in protest.Several heavy vehicles including five dumpers, one water tanker, and a truck were set on fire at different locations across the city.