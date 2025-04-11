Tourist helicopter crashes into New York’s Hudson River, killing all six aboard

NEW YORK: A tourist helicopter plummeted upside down into New York City’s Hudson

River killing all six people on board, including a Spanish family with three children and the

pilot, Mayor Eric Adams said.

Agustin Escobar, an executive at Germany-based technology company Siemens (SIEGn.DE), opens new tab, was among those killed, according to the New York Times, which cited unnamed law enforcement sources.

New York City police referred requests for confirmation that Escobar was aboard the helicopter to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard said in a statement that it did not yet have the names of the victims. Siemens did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

Video of the crash showed what appeared to be a large object plunging into the river, followed seconds later by what appeared to be a helicopter blade. Afterwards, emergency and police boats were seen circling a patch of river where the helicopter was submerged, with only what appeared to be the aircraft’s landing gear poking above the water’s surface.

The Bell 206 chopper, operated by New York Helicopter Tours, departed at about 3 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) from a downtown helicopter pad and flew north over the Hudson River, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

It turned south when it reached the George Washington Bridge and crashed minutes later, hitting the water upside down and sinking near Lower Manhattan about 3:15 p.m., just off Hoboken, New Jersey, Tisch added.