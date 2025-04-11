Senator Nasir Butt seeks answers from senior Sindh Minister over canal issue 

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Leader and Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing

Senator Nasir Butt responded sharply to Sindh Information and senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon’s recent statement, urging clarity instead of “anger” over critical questions raised by Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

Senator Siddiqui had challenged the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to explain its silence from July 8, 2024, to March 14, 2025, regarding the canal issue. He highlighted that the PPP-backed resolution in the Sindh Assembly on March 14 came without prior objections, despite a related decision being approved on July 8 “under the guidance and blessings of the respectful President.”

Butt emphasized that after the President’s House issued a letter, the project was advanced by the authorities. “Once the letter was sent, what justification remains for protest?” he questioned. He further criticized Memon, stating, “The Sindh information minister cannot claim ignorance of the minutes from the President’s high-level meeting.”

Senator Butt asserted, “It would have been appropriate to respond after reviewing the facts instead of evading.”

The PML-N leader called for a focus on factual discourse, stressing, “We must address realities, not indulge in blame games.”