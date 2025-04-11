Pakistan, Oman agree to strengthen security, workforce cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Omani Ambassador Fahad Sulaiman Khalaf Al-Kharousi on Friday reaffirmed their countries’ commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with a focus on expanding security cooperation.

The two officials met in Islamabad, where they held wide-ranging discussions on matters of mutual interest, including regional stability, workforce mobility, and growing economic collaboration.

Highlighting the historic and cultural ties between the two countries, Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan and Oman share a “bond rooted in brotherhood, trust, and common values.” He underlined the government’s desire to elevate this relationship through increased institutional collaboration and mutual support in key areas such as internal security and counter-terrorism.

The interior minister also acknowledged the valuable contribution of the Pakistani diaspora in Oman, noting that more than 300,000 Pakistanis are currently living and working in the Gulf country. “Our people are playing a vital role in Oman’s development, and we intend to facilitate more skilled professionals to meet the demands of Oman’s expanding economy,” he added.

Ambassador Al-Kharousi, in turn, praised the Pakistani community for its positive impact and affirmed Oman’s readiness to further engage with Pakistan on regional security and people-to-people ties. He described the decades-old relationship between the two nations as “deeply respectful and enduring.”

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination on regional security matters and explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation under existing diplomatic frameworks.