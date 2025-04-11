Mufti Usmani condemns Muslim states’ failure to act against Israel

Prominent scholar questions purpose of Muslim armies if they are not used to defend the oppressed Palestinians

Calls for boycott of all products linked to or benefitting Israel, stresses peaceful protests

Scholars at National Palestine Conference condemn lambaste Muslim countries’ inaction against Israel

ISLAMABAD: Prominent Islamic scholar and head of Wifaqul Madaris, Mufti Taqi Usmani on Thursday condemned the failure of Muslim countries to act against Israel, questioning the purpose of Muslim armies and their weapons if they are not used to defend the oppressed Palestinians in Gaza.

“If Muslim countries’ armies are not engaging in jihad over Gaza, what purpose do they serve?” he stated while addressing the National Palestine Conference held in Islamabad on Thursday.

He also called on the Muslim world to impose a complete boycott of Israel, condemning the global community.

He stressed that protests against Israel must be peaceful, while warning that any harm to individuals or property is strictly prohibited under Sharia law.

Numerous Islamic scholars from various schools of thought gathered at National Palestine Conference to address the ongoing crisis in Gaza and Palestine.

Mufti Usmani said that it is essential to keep Gaza alive and to completely boycott the products of Israel and its supporters while emphasizing the need to also boycott companies that aid Israel.

However, he stressed that protests against Israel should not result in harm to anyone’s life or property, as causing harm to others through stone-throwing or violence is prohibited in Sharia and the boycott of Israel and its supporters’ products should be carried out peacefully.

The call for non-violence came after a mob attacked a branch of an international fast-food chain in Mirpurkhas late Tuesday night, damaging the building and setting part of it on fire.

Mufti Usmani reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance, emphasizing that the country has no relations with Israel and that it will not recognize the state of Israel.

He reminded the audience that the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had declared Israel an illegitimate state before the creation of Pakistan, and this position remains unchanged.

Mufti Usmani also criticized the United Nations for enabling Israeli violence and noted the failure of the global community to hold Israel accountable while calling for a clear and unified declaration of jihad against Israeli occupation, stressing that Muslim leaders cannot shy away from their duty.

Speakers at the conference highlighted the dire situation in Gaza, with reports stating that over 60,000 Palestinians have been martyred, including women and children.

The clerics blamed the US for encouraging Israeli aggression and criticized the inaction of international human rights organizations as they also pointed out the growing humanitarian crisis, with local populations being displaced and reports of Israeli attacks on medical professionals and journalists.

“Israel is a terrorist state,” said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “The leadership of the Muslim world is inactive and the silence is deafening.”

He stressed that the time for mere condemnation was over and called for military intervention in Gaza. “We must send our forces, for jihad is now a religious obligation,” he said.

Former senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, spoke of the ongoing genocide of Palestinians, urging Islamic nations to stop merely condemning the actions of Israel and take action to help the people of Gaza.

He praised the resistance of Hamas fighters in Gaza and called for a military response from the 57 Islamic nations, questioning their true commitment to the Palestinian cause.

The conference concluded with a unanimous declaration calling for a range of actions, including the immediate cessation of diplomatic relations with countries that recognise Israel and the establishment of a no-contact policy until an unconditional ceasefire is achieved.

The clerics urged the United Nations to hold an emergency session and called on Pakistan to lead the charge in this matter.

The conference also declared tomorrow the “Day of the Oppressed Palestinians,” urging Muslims worldwide to show solidarity with Palestinians, who have endured decades of occupation and violence.

Resolution of the National Palestine Conference

The conference released a detailed statement, describing Israel’s actions as open genocide, and accusing the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice of inaction.

The declaration called for Jihad as an obligation on all Muslims, citing the Islamic principle of “al-Aqrab fi al-Aqrab” (the nearest must be helped first) in the face of Palestine’s suffering.

The statement also denounced US President Donald Trump’s remarks about relocating Palestinians, affirming that Palestine, including Jerusalem, is a legitimate and historical right of the Palestinian people.

“The Muslim world must come together to support Palestine,” the declaration concluded. “Israel’s occupation is illegal, and the region, including all of Palestine, belongs to the Palestinians.”