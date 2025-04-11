Matric exam papers leaked across Sindh as cheating mafia operates openly

LARKANA: Widespread irregularities marred matriculation exams in several cities of Sindh on Friday, as multiple subject papers were leaked online before the start of the exams, exposing glaring failures in the administration’s anti-cheating measures.

In Larkana, the 10th-grade physics paper was circulated on WhatsApp well before the scheduled time. Similar incidents were reported from Khairpur, Nawabshah, Kandiaro, and Naushero Feroze, where papers for subjects including Islamiyat, Biology, Economics, and Computer Science were also leaked on messaging platforms.

In Khairpur, the Islamiyat paper was reportedly available to students via WhatsApp groups ahead of the exam. In Nawabshah, three subjects—Biology, Computer Science, and Economics—were leaked, while in Kandiaro, students received the 10th-grade Biology paper in advance during ongoing exams held under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad.

In Naushero Feroze, blatant use of mobile phones inside examination halls was observed, as students openly consulted WhatsApp to solve their papers, seemingly without fear of disciplinary action.

Despite Section 144 being imposed around examination centers to prevent the entry of unauthorized persons, witnesses reported large gatherings outside the halls, indicating weak enforcement by local authorities.

Sources familiar with the situation revealed that an organized cheating network, commonly referred to as the “booti mafia,” was charging Rs1,000 per student in exchange for leaked papers and assistance during exams. Students who paid were allowed to use mobile phones freely inside examination halls, often under the watch of complicit staff.

Raiding teams, established to curb such malpractice, were reportedly inactive and remained in their offices while cheating continued unchecked. The failure of the district administrations to enforce examination rules has drawn sharp criticism from education activists and concerned citizens.

Calls are growing for a thorough investigation into the paper leaks and a crackdown on those facilitating mass cheating in the province’s examination system.