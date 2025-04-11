IHC rejects drug report on capital’s schools, summons AIG

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected a report submitted by the Islamabad Police regarding the prevalence of drug use in the capital’s educational institutions, declaring it unlawful and inadequate.

The court also summoned the Additional Inspector General (AIG) who compiled the report to appear in person at the next hearing.

Justice Raja Inaam Ameen Minhas expressed strong dissatisfaction over the contents of the police report, stating that it lacked seriousness and failed to reflect the gravity of the situation.

In a scathing written order, Justice Minhas said that the Islamabad Police appeared more invested in VIP protocol duties than in addressing a growing drug crisis affecting students.

“The police are prioritising VIP duties instead of eliminating drug-related crimes,” the order stated. “The report submitted is not in accordance with the law and reflects incompetence in fulfilling statutory responsibilities.”

The case was filed by Lakki Foundation Ltd, a non-governmental organisation that sought judicial intervention in light of the alarming rise in drug addiction among students in Islamabad.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel, Kashif Ali Malik, pointed out that drug abuse is becoming increasingly rampant in schools and universities, with students as young as high school level falling prey to narcotics such as heroin, hashish, and methamphetamine.

He referenced academic studies and surveys, including a 2016 assessment presented to the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, which found that 43–53 per cent of students in elite schools in the capital had used drugs.

Another qualitative study, titled ‘Influence of Drugs on Students’ Performance: A Qualitative Study in Pakistan University Students’, reported that 60 per cent of drug users in Pakistan come from the educated class, with one in ten college or university students suffering from addiction.

In their April 8 report to the court, the Islamabad Police admitted that their ability to combat drug abuse in educational institutions is compromised due to the “sensitive, important and time-consuming” nature of VIP security duties.

The report stressed that VIP-related deployments demand “more attention, concentration, vigilance, and planning,” leaving fewer resources for anti-narcotics operations.

The police said that since 2019, they had registered 577 drug-related cases and seized 220 kilograms of hashish, 20 kilograms of heroin, and over 6,600 bottles of liquor, in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

They also claimed to have deployed undercover officers and formed zonal task forces to monitor known drug hotspots, including informal settlements or kachi abadis. Additionally, the report cited awareness sessions held with school administrators and civil society.

However, Justice Minhas found the explanations unsatisfactory. He stated that the police response demonstrated a lack of commitment and appeared to justify inaction by citing protocol responsibilities. He questioned whether protecting VIPs should come at the cost of endangering the country’s youth.

“The police’s lack of interest in eliminating drug crime from schools and colleges displays sheer incompetence,” the order noted. “Why should action not be taken for submitting such a report, and why should there be no consequences for failing to discharge duties under the law?”

The court ordered the AIG responsible for the report to appear in his personal capacity at the next hearing and explain why contempt or disciplinary action should not be initiated.

The hearing was adjourned for a month.