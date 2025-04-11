Heavy rain brings relief to heat-stricken Punjab cities

LAHORE: A spell of heavy rain swept through various parts of Punjab early Friday morning, offering much-needed respite from the intense heat but also triggering disruptions in power supply and mobility.

Cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, Chakwal, Jhelum, Joharabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, and Jhang experienced downpours accompanied by strong winds and thunder, as a fresh western weather system moved across the upper regions of the country.

In Lahore, overcast skies gave way to intense showers and lightning, prompting power outages in several localities. Dozens of electricity feeders tripped, severely affecting the Lahore Electric Supply Company’s (LESCO) transmission system and frustrating residents already grappling with frequent load shedding.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued a weather alert for Punjab and activated emergency protocols. PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said the rain would help break the prolonged heat spell and offer temporary relief across the province.

“The drop in temperature is a welcome development, but we’re also closely monitoring vulnerable areas for any emergencies,” Kathia stated, adding that a 24/7 control room has been set up to coordinate response efforts.

He directed all district administrations to ensure swift drainage of rainwater, especially in low-lying urban neighborhoods, and urged the public to avoid exposed electrical infrastructure and seek shelter during lightning.

The DG further advised people living in mud or structurally weak homes to remain cautious during this rainy period and to contact PDMA’s helpline 1129 in case of emergencies.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), similar weather patterns were recorded in northern regions, including Islamabad, the Potohar plateau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. The weather system brought moderate to heavy rain to upper KP and scattered showers to southern Punjab and northern Balochistan.

Notable rainfall figures over the past 24 hours included 15mm in Dir, 10mm in Pattan, and 9mm in Kalam. Light rain was also recorded in Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif, Cherat, and areas of Gilgit and northern Punjab.

Meanwhile, Karachi remained unaffected by the system and continued to experience hot and humid weather. Daytime temperatures hovered between 33°C and 35°C, with humidity pushing the real-feel to as high as 39°C. PMD reported isolated thunderclouds forming on the city’s outskirts but forecast no widespread rain.

The Met Office has predicted that the rain-thunderstorm activity will continue throughout Friday in tourist destinations including Swat, Kalam, Hunza, Skardu, Murree, and Galiyat, advising travelers to remain alert and check local forecasts before setting out.