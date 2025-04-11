Heatwave to grip Pakistan from April 13, warns PMD

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of a heatwave across the country starting from April 13, due to the development of a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere.

The Met Office predicts a significant rise in temperatures nationwide, with the southern regions—including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan—likely to experience severe heat conditions from April 14 to 18. Daytime temperatures in these areas may exceed normal levels by 6-8°C.

Northern and central parts, including upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir, are expected to see temperatures 4-6°C above normal during the same period. Night-time temperatures will also remain higher than usual.

The intense heat may lead to dust storms and windstorms, posing risks to infrastructure such as electric poles, trees, and vehicles. The PMD has advised the public—especially children, women, and senior citizens—to avoid direct sun exposure and stay hydrated.

Farmers are urged to adjust their crop activities, particularly wheat harvesting, and ensure the safety of livestock during the heatwave. Additionally, the rising temperatures in northern areas may accelerate snowmelt, increasing the risk of flooding between April 14 and 18.

Authorities have been advised to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to manage potential risks.