NATIONAL

Heatwave to grip Pakistan from April 13, warns PMD

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of a heatwave across the country starting from April 13, due to the development of a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere.

The Met Office predicts a significant rise in temperatures nationwide, with the southern regions—including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan—likely to experience severe heat conditions from April 14 to 18. Daytime temperatures in these areas may exceed normal levels by 6-8°C.

Northern and central parts, including upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir, are expected to see temperatures 4-6°C above normal during the same period. Night-time temperatures will also remain higher than usual.

The intense heat may lead to dust storms and windstorms, posing risks to infrastructure such as electric poles, trees, and vehicles. The PMD has advised the public—especially children, women, and senior citizens—to avoid direct sun exposure and stay hydrated.

Farmers are urged to adjust their crop activities, particularly wheat harvesting, and ensure the safety of livestock during the heatwave. Additionally, the rising temperatures in northern areas may accelerate snowmelt, increasing the risk of flooding between April 14 and 18.

Authorities have been advised to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to manage potential risks.

Previous article
Pakistan, Oman agree to strengthen security, workforce cooperation
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Country braces for severe heatwave from April 14; authorities urge safety,...

ISLAMABAD: A severe heatwave is expected to grip most parts of Pakistan starting April 14, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned on Friday, urging...

Tourist helicopter crashes into New York’s Hudson River, killing all six aboard

Ukraine to receive $580m of UK-led military support

King Charles Defies Pressure To Abdicate Amid Preparations For Royal Transition

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.