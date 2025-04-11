NATIONAL

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 11ᵗʰ April, 2025

By News Desk

All Gold prices mentioned above are quoted by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Previous article
25-4-11 LHR
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PPP seeks PTI’s support against controversial canals project

Shazia Marri accuses PML-N and the Speaker’s Office of bias ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has sought Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s support against the controversial...

Shadab Khan addresses allegations of favouritism over selection linked to Saqlain Mushtaq

Barrister Gohar denies media reports of political negotiations involving PTI

PM reaches Minsk with optimism to advance mutually beneficial Pak-Belarus cooperation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.