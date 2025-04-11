FIA arrests two traffickers linked to 2023 Libya migrant disaster

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has apprehended two proclaimed offenders linked to the 2023 Libya boat tragedy, a deadly incident that claimed the lives of several migrants attempting to cross into Europe.

The suspects, identified as Ataullah and Faisal Shehzad—residents of Daska, Sialkot—were arrested by the FIA Anti-Money Laundering Circle in Faisalabad, according to an official statement released on Friday.

FIA officials said the two had extorted millions of rupees from aspiring migrants by offering them false promises of employment opportunities in Europe. The agency revealed that the victims, including individuals named Nadeem and Ajmal, were routed through Libya in an attempt to illegally reach Italy.

“Once in Libya, the victims were detained in safe houses and subjected to inhumane treatment, including physical torture,” said an FIA spokesperson. The suspects were allegedly part of a wider trafficking syndicate involved in organizing illegal sea crossings.

Director of the Anti-Money Laundering Circle Sarfraz Khan Work said the arrests marked a significant step forward in holding the perpetrators accountable. “The law will take its course. Justice will be delivered to the victims and their families,” he stated.

This development follows a separate arrest last month of another key suspect, Adil, believed to be a central facilitator in the Libya boat wreck case. Adil was reportedly linked to an international human trafficking ring and is under investigation for collecting and transferring funds from victims on behalf of the network.

Investigators said they had obtained financial records and mobile data implicating Adil in illegal transactions related to human smuggling. He is also facing separate inquiries under the FIA’s anti-money laundering protocols.

The 2023 Libya boat tragedy exposed the dangerous human trafficking routes used by organized networks that exploit desperate migrants from South Asia. Dozens of Pakistani nationals were reportedly among the victims of the fatal journey.

FIA officials said further investigations are underway to dismantle the broader network and bring all collaborators to justice.