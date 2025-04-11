Country braces for severe heatwave from April 14; authorities urge safety, hydration

ISLAMABAD: A severe heatwave is expected to grip most parts of Pakistan starting April 14, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned on Friday, urging the public to take precautionary measures amid soaring temperatures and potential climate-related risks.

In its advisory, the PMD said that daytime temperatures in central and southern Pakistan are likely to rise 6 to 8°C above seasonal averages, with unusually warm nights forecast in coastal regions, including Karachi.

The spike in temperatures could stretch across the week, increasing the likelihood of health complications and environmental hazards.

The department also highlighted that higher-than-normal heat in the northern regions could accelerate the melting of snow and glaciers, potentially triggering glacial lake outburst floods and affecting downstream water flows.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, particularly between 11am and 4pm, when UV radiation peaks. People are urged to stay indoors, wear light clothing, and drink plenty of fluids to prevent heatstroke.

Farmers, daily wage earners, and outdoor laborers are among those most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. Experts have recommended shifting work schedules to early morning or late evening hours, establishing shaded rest areas, and distributing oral rehydration salts in high-risk zones.

Health professionals warn that dehydration, heat exhaustion, and sunstroke may become common if precautions are not taken. Symptoms such as excessive sweating, dizziness, weakness, and nausea should be treated immediately by moving the affected person to a cool area and offering water or electrolyte solutions.

Climate activists have called for urgent awareness drives in rural and underdeveloped areas, where access to medical care remains limited. “A coordinated response from local governments and communities is critical. The public must be made aware of the dangers and trained in first response,” said Dr. Mehreen Abbas, an environmental health specialist.

This early-season heatwave, arriving weeks ahead of peak summer, has also reignited discussions on climate change adaptation. Pakistan, one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, has seen a rise in extreme weather events in recent years, including floods, heatwaves, and erratic rainfall patterns.

The PMD said it is closely monitoring the situation and will issue further updates as needed.