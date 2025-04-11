Chinese-backed canola variety offers hope to cut country’s $4bn edible oil bill

ISLAMABAD: Agricultural experts have urged Pakistani farmers to switch to the newly introduced HC-021C canola variety, developed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), to boost domestic oilseed production and reduce the country’s reliance on edible oil imports.

Speaking at a field training session in Piplan, Bhakkar district, Zhou Xusheng, Business Head of Wuhan Qingfa Hesheng Seed Company’s Pakistan division, emphasized the economic and nutritional benefits of cultivating HC-021C, calling it a “game-changer” for the agriculture sector.

“Pakistan imports over $4 billion worth of edible oil every year. If we expand cultivation of this variety, we can reverse that trend and conserve valuable foreign exchange,” Zhou said.

Zhou highlighted that CPEC’s agricultural component is often overlooked, with most focus placed on infrastructure projects. “This canola variety is part of the broader China-Pakistan agricultural collaboration, aiming to bring long-term benefits to farmers through modern, high-yield solutions.”

Currently, Pakistan cultivates canola on just 140,000 acres—insufficient to meet growing domestic demand. Zhou stressed the importance of expanding this area and promised to lobby the Punjab government to provide subsidies to farmers using HC-021C to make the crop more accessible and profitable.

He explained that the variety is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, has low levels of erucic acid and glucosinolates, and is ideal for heart health. Additionally, the by-product, mustard cake, can improve livestock health and boost dairy output, offering farmers an added source of income.

Zhou also revealed that efforts are underway to supply Pakistani farmers with modern oil extraction units and harvesting machinery from China, making it easier to process their crops locally and improve market returns.

The HC-021C canola was developed over a decade-long collaboration between Wuhan Qingfa Hesheng Seed Company and Pakistan’s Evyol Group. The two firms signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly promote seed production and oil extraction under the CPEC Phase-II Agricultural Project, which enjoys support from both governments.

Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Head of Certus Seeds at Evyol Group Pakistan, echoed Zhou’s remarks, stating that the double-zero canola variant could revolutionize the country’s agriculture sector.

“Despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan still spends billions on edible oil imports. This variety can help change that if grown at scale,” he said.

Zafar said HC-021C trials between 2009 and 2019 across different regions of Pakistan yielded excellent results, particularly in Piplan, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar. The crop showed high productivity, low disease rates, and exceptional oil quality.

He said the company plans to introduce HC-021C-produced oil in the consumer market later this year, with farmers expected to receive premium rates for their produce. He emphasized that the name “double-zero” reflects the variety’s extremely low levels of harmful compounds, making its oil one of the healthiest options after olive oil.

The training session in Bhakkar included technical guidance for farmers on sowing practices, fertilization strategies, and best harvesting techniques. Farmers were also given the opportunity to engage with experts and learn how to adapt the crop for local conditions.