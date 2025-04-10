Tech for good

We often hear about the cons of social media and AI, but let’s talk about some underrated pros of both. When it comes to social media, it has proved to be a blessing for older-aged people. The senior citizens of our society used to be the most ignored segment, for they are either considered a burden or the youngsters remain busy in their own life struggles.

Now, with the spread of social media, this age group has got the advantage of not only keeping themselves engaged through social media, but they are also able to voice their opinions in state affairs, including politics, administration and social issues. Although the true beneficiaries are the educated people, it is a common observation that even the illiterate ones are eager to learn the use of social media, and they are efficiently using it after little effort. It has reduced dependency of this age group on youngsters.

Let’s have a look at Al, which holds great potential to provide free mental therapy to the ones who suffer from anxiety, depression and other mental illnesses. People are often shy to communicate the deep-lying grievances to others because of the fear of being mocked or judged.

Today, AI chatbots are providing a platform for such individuals to open up their hearts without the mentioned fears. This practice not only eases the burden of the sufferers but also provides therapy through supportive communication. It has become a good alternative to psychotherapists, who people often fear to resort to due to societal labels or lack of resources.

NABGHA RASTI

SIALKOT