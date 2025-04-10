Simplify grant of business loans to spur entrepreneurship, CM Maryam directs

Punjab CM directs to encourage businessmen to establish new units for business financing

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday directed to simplify the procedure for Asaan Karobar Finance and Asaan Karobar Card Schemes to spur entrepreneurship in the province.

She directed that loans be granted to businessmen as per their need.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz presided over a special meeting in which progress being made on the Asaan Karobar Finance and Asaan Karobar Card Schemes was reviewed.

The Punjab CM directed to encourage businessmen to establish new units for business finance. It was informed in the briefing that those who receive loans comprise people doing transport, pharmaceuticals and small scale businesses.

More than, 80,000 loan applications have been approved for business finance scheme. Loans have been granted to 34,000 businessmen through business finance and business cards.

The Chief Minister also ordered to take feedback from all recipients of loans. She made a surprise call to the loan recipients during the meeting and spoke to them on the phone. She inquired about the process to obtain loans. She also spoke to Adnan Ali, who runs a grocery store. Adnan Ali expressed his gratitude for receiving Rs355,000 through Karobar Finance Card and apprised that his business has prospered by putting goods worth Rs355,000 in the grocery store.

Moinuddin, who runs an agricultural input business from Taunsa, expressed his surprise by having direct conversation with the Chief Minister and thanked her for calling him. Moinuddin informed that by putting Rs156,000 in khal, banola, chokar and wanda has improved his business. He thanked Nawaz Sharif and the Chief Minister for helping him by launching a scheme like Asaan Karobar Finance Card.

The Punjab CM also called and spoke to Nadeem Ahmed, who runs a grocery shop in Lodhran’s suburban village 104. Nadeem Ahmed apprised that his business has prospered on receiving Rs800,000 through Asaan Karobar Finance Card scheme before Eid, as more goods have been put in his shop. The Chief Minister prayed for the success of all recipients of Asaan Karobar Finance scheme.

CM greets Noor Zaman Over Under-23 World Squash Victory

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz congratulated Pakistani player Noor Zaman on winning Under-23 World Squash Championship. She expressed her good wishes for the Under-23 World Squash Champion Noor Zaman. She said if the determination is strong and belief is firm, no dream is impossible to achieve.