PTI united under Imran Khan’s leadership: Omar Ayub

Leader of opposition dismisses PML-N and PPP interference in PTI’s internal matters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub reiterated that the party remained united under Imran Khan’s leadership, dismissing PML-N and PPP interference in PTI’s internal matters.

Speaking to the media outside the district court in Islamabad, Omar Ayub thanked the court for confirming his bail, noting that he was simultaneously facing cases in multiple cities.

“Even if I had a flying saucer, I couldn’t be in three cities at once,” he said.

He stressed the urgent need for reforms in Pakistan’s judicial and policing systems. “Two days ago, we were denied a meeting with party founder Imran Khan in Adiala, and several people were arrested. Pakistan should be a hard state, but built on the foundation of the constitution and law. A state built on oppression is hollow,” he remarked.

Addressing speculation about internal divisions within PTI, Omar Ayub dismissed such claims. “PML-N and PPP have nothing to do with our internal affairs. PTI is not a feudal party, everyone is equal. Imran Khan listens to everyone, and the party is united under his leadership.”

Commenting on legislative matters, Ayub said, “Passing or not passing the Minerals Bill is the domain of the provincial assembly and government.”

Referring to senior PTI leader Azam Swati, he added, “Swati is a respected elder. I wasn’t in the meeting, but what he said must be true. Imran Khan and others are political prisoners. When the government demands an apology from him, it clearly shows these are political cases.”