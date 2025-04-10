PTI leaders disagree over meeting Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: A verbal clash has erupted within the senior ranks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the issue of meeting party founder Imran Khan, currently incarcerated at Adiala Jail. Sources revealed that the official list given to jail authorities did not include the names of PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Barrister Ali Zafar, yet both managed to meet Imran, leading to objections from some party members.

Barrister Gohar expressed strong concerns over the use of the term “manzoor-e-nazar” (favourite) and emphasized that while the PTI founder trusts everyone, Zafar is an honest individual. “I have reservations about the term, but my goal is to unite the party, even if it means stepping down,” Gohar remarked to journalists at the Parliament House.

Senator Zafar, responding to PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja’s allegations, expressed regret and called for clarity on the matter. Speaking outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Zafar explained that Imran Khan had directed him to pursue the issue in the Supreme Court regarding permission for the meeting. “Everyone should have the right to meet Imran Khan,” Zafar asserted, adding that the former prime minister has always been open to conversations for the country’s welfare.

Meanwhile, Raja, in his own statement at the IHC, accused the leadership of violating prior agreements. He claimed that only the “manzoor-e-nazar” individuals were allowed to meet Imran Khan, and the six lawyers he had nominated were denied access. Raja clarified that Imran had not made any calls on Tuesday, instead only speaking to his family.

Party sources indicated that tensions flared between the PTI chairman and Raja at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad following the party leadership’s return from Adiala Jail. Efforts for reconciliation between the two have been initiated by some party members.

Separately, Barrister Gohar confirmed that Imran Khan had supported the call for Pakistan to become a “hard state,” ensuring the rule of law and equal justice for all. “Imran emphasized that Pakistan should not remain a soft state where the law is not upheld consistently,” Gohar stated.

In another development, former PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat discussed the internal divisions within the party. He claimed there were three influential pressure groups, one of which was the party’s media, particularly YouTubers, who created narratives for profit. He also highlighted the role of PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leadership in the ongoing conflict, suggesting that the region’s leadership felt marginalized by the Punjab-based leadership. Marwat also touched upon PTI’s attempts at negotiations with the establishment, noting the party had failed to capitalize on prior discussions.

Marwat dismissed the claims of Asad Qaiser being a conspirator, suggesting that misleading advice regarding Ali Amin Gandapur was aimed at harming the party. Regarding the uncertainty surrounding the position of KP’s Chief Minister, Marwat warned that PTI’s future decisions are based on rumors and speculation.