‘PSL Season 10’: Punjab Police finalizes foolproof security plan

Police committed to providing comprehensive security to players, officials, and cricket fans: IGP

21,000 officials, including officers would provide security during PSL matches in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan: Spokesperson

LAHORE: On the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police has finalized comprehensive security arrangements for Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

The IG Police said that the police force is fully committed to ensuring the safety of players, officials, and cricket enthusiasts, and that all matches will be held in a peaceful and secure environment. He emphasized that full coordination has been established with the Pakistan Cricket Board, district administrations, and all relevant security agencies.

Sharing details of the security plan, a Spokesperson for Punjab Police informed that over 21,000 officials, including officers would perform provide security during PSL matches taking place in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

“In Lahore alone, more than 8,000 officers and personnel will be deployed, while approximately 5,000 will be on duty in Rawalpindi, and 8,000 in Multan”, he stated, adding Lahore would host 13 matches, Rawalpindi 11, and Multan 5 of PSL Season 10.

The IGP directed that search, sweep, combing, and intelligence-based operations should be carried out around players’ residences, travel routes, and stadium surroundings.

Under the Punjab Police’s plan, security will remain on high alert, and uninterrupted traffic flow must be ensured during the event. Monitoring of stadiums, hotels, and team routes will be carried out through the Safe Cities Authority’s surveillance cameras.

To maintain smooth traffic flow and adequate parking arrangements, additional traffic wardens will be deployed. Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, and Elite Force teams will ensure effective patrolling during the matches, while police snipers will be deployed on rooftops of high-rise buildings surrounding the stadiums.

Personnel assigned to entry and exit points, as well as stadium gates, have been instructed to interact with the public in a polite and professional manner.

Dr Usman Anwar directed officials to issue pre-match traffic advisories in the respective cities to ensure public awareness and traffic management. He urged cricket fans to follow Punjab Police instructions and enjoy the matches in a safe and secure environment.