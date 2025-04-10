Opinion

Nowadays, some schools in Abbottabad have made it a routine to use loudspeakers for various purposes. Usually, the volume is so high that people in the vicinity have to stop in the middle of their conversations. It not only causes nuisance in general, but also adds to noise pollution. Besides, it also has an adverse impact on human hearing ability. Even in mosques, the use of loudspeakers is prohibited except for azan. Schools are not making any announcement that involves the general public. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and regulate the unnecessary use of high-volume loudspeakers in schools.

DR MUNAWAR AZIZ

ABBOTTABAD

