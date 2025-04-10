Fire at Korangi creek contained

KARACHI: Korangi Cantonment Executive Officer Faisal Munir Wattoo announced on Wednesday that the fire at Korangi Creek has been largely controlled, with ongoing efforts to prevent further damage.

Speaking at a press conference, Wattoo reassured the public that the blaze had been contained and there was no immediate risk of it spreading. He confirmed that Korangi Industrial Park and surrounding areas had been secured, with fire-fighting teams working in three shifts to manage the situation. Fire brigade vehicles are present at the site, and security personnel have been deployed to maintain safety and restrict public access.

Wattoo urged citizens to avoid the area for safety reasons and emphasized that no thermal gas was detected at the site. Liquid samples, including water, have been collected for analysis, and lab reports are being reviewed. He also assured that all relevant agencies, under the coordination of the Ministry of Petroleum, are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.