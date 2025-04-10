NATIONAL

Farmers warn of protest in Multan if wheat price not announced by April 14

By Staff Report
HYDERABAD, PAKISTAN - MARCH 12: An aerial view of Pakistani farmers harvesting wheat crop at a field in Hyderabad, southern Sindh province, Pakistan on March 12, 2023. Pakistan is amongst the world's top ten producers of wheat, cotton, sugarcane, mango, dates and kinnow oranges, and is ranked 10th in rice production. Major crops (wheat, rice, cotton and sugar cane) contribute around 4.9 per cent, while minor crops contribute 2.1 percent to the country's total GDP. (Photo by Shakeel Ahmed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

MULTAN: Farmers in Multan have issued a warning to the government, stating they will stage a protest if the official wheat support price is not announced by April 14.

Chairman of Kisan Ittehad, Khalid Khokhar, said thousands of farmers — including women and children — are expected to gather outside the Multan Press Club for the demonstration. He criticised the government’s delay, pointing out that many farmers had sown wheat on the assurance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and were now left uncertain about the crop’s market value.

The protest threat comes amid recent moves by the Punjab government aimed at liberalising the wheat market. Authorities have announced that wheat can now be transported freely within and outside the province, eliminating previous restrictions on interprovincial movement.

Additionally, the private sector has, for the first time, been granted permission to procure wheat, a shift that is expected to boost competition and potentially benefit farmers with better pricing options.

While these measures have been welcomed as steps toward deregulation, farmer groups argue that without an officially declared support price, they remain vulnerable to market manipulation and low returns.

Khokhar urged the government to uphold its commitment to farmers and warned that continued delays would only deepen the crisis in the agricultural sector.

ATC orders family meeting for Imran Khan as PTI moves SC over jail visit denial
PTI leaders disagree over meeting Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: A verbal clash has erupted within the senior ranks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the issue of meeting party founder Imran Khan, currently...

