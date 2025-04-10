Ease Commute

Opinion

Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan and the 12th largest in the world, has a population of over 20 million. Naturally, such a massive population requires that much space and a proper transportation system. Unfortunately, the city’s public transport is anything but efficient.

We still have old buses. People take them only to save money, not for comfort. Many of these buses have unreliable schedules, forcing passengers to look for alternatives. And even when you manage to board one, the reckless driving makes it seem like the drivers don’t even care about their own lives, let alone their passengers.

Then comes the rickshaw, where drivers justify their high fares by blaming fuel prices or the lack of CNG. This forces many people to turn to a lawless creature — Chingchi. These rides stop wherever they please, ignoring traffic rules and blocking lanes without a second thought.

If Karachi’s buses were modern, safe and well-maintained, many people who currently prefer bikes or private cars just to avoid this chaotic transport system would willingly switch to public transport, which would also help reduce traffic and pollution. A proper transport system isn’t just a need — it’s a necessity for a city of this scale. As a Karachiite, it’s a request to put some attention on this issue.

SANIA NIAZ

KARACHI

