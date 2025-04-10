Dumper collision in Karachi sparks protests, seven heavy vehicles set ablaze

KARACHI: A high-speed dumper crashed into several motorcyclists near North Karachi Power House on Wednesday, injuring three individuals. In response, angry protesters took to the streets, setting fire to five dumpers, one water tanker, and one truck at various locations.

Rescue sources reported that the injured motorcyclists were swiftly transported to a hospital for treatment. Following the crash, local residents pursued the dumper driver, apprehending him on Manghopir Road. The driver was assaulted by the crowd before police arrived and took him into custody.

Despite the police’s intervention, protests intensified as demonstrators continued to attack dumpers with stones. The New Karachi Fire Station’s fire truck, responding to the flames, was also targeted by protesters, who pelted it with stones, injuring the driver and shattering the windscreen.

In an effort to restore order, police and rescue teams were deployed to manage the situation. DIG Irfan Baloch confirmed that additional police forces were called in and patrols increased in key areas. The situation was eventually brought under control, and authorities assured the public that arrests would be made for those involved in the violence.

Following the destruction of five dumpers and a truck, police have heightened security across the city, placing all SHOs on alert and instructing them to prevent further unrest. Authorities emphasized that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands.