Differences in PTI’s ranks to be resolved soon: CM Gandapur

KP CM says his govt will exert all pressure on Center for the rights of the province

MARDAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday said that all internal issues in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will be resolved soon, differences took place in every political party which in fact are the beauty of democracy.

Talking to media during his Mardan visit after inaugurating various development projects, Gandapur said the KP government will exert all pressure on the center for the rights of the province. Gandapur said the machinery of those who mine illegally will be confiscated. He said mining provides employment to the people of the province.

KP CM said the government was improving the system. “We will not give our rights to anyone. The constitution has given the people of the province the right, Centre will have to give the rights to the people.

The Chief Minister said the province is self-sufficient in terms of mineral resources, warning that will not tolerate illegal mining under any circumstances.

Gandapur said there was dire need to change in lease policy. Chief Minister said a committee consisting of local people will be formed for policy related to minerals.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly-constructed gymnasium at Sports Complex Mardan and laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Sports Complex. The estimated cost of the upgradation project of Mardan Sports Complex is Rs363.494 million. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Children’s Hospital in Mardan.

Gandapur has said that the province will no longer rely on external loans and is determined to stand on its own feet through strategic development, financial discipline, and constitutional struggle.

Gandapur emphasized that nations dependent on borrowing can never be truly independent, adding that his government has prioritized health, education, and infrastructure in the upcoming provincial budget, which he described as being aligned with the PTI’s vision. “We will also bring forward areas that have been left behind for decades. Big schemes will be included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP),” he stated.

The chief minister announced that Rs500 million will be allocated to each union council-level representative, while Rs2.2 billion will be disbursed over two years to resolve public issues at the grassroots level. Highlighting the province’s financial discipline, Gandapur said that not a single rupee has been borrowed over the last 13 months, and that the KP government has successfully written off Rs50 billion in debt.

Ali Amin Gandapur reiterated the long-standing grievances of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the non-payment of its rightful share under the National Finance Commission (NFC). “Our rights have not been given according to our sacrifices. We are entitled to Rs256 billion constitutionally. If the Centre does not give us our rights, we will take them,” he warned, urging unity across political and social lines to secure KP’s due share.

Gandapur also condemned the treatment of Aleema Khan, other sisters of PTI Founder Imran Khan and Sahibzada Hamid Raza, calling their detention and alleged mistreatment “illegal and inhumane.”

“The mistreatment of PTI founder’s sisters is unacceptable. The government is crossing all limits of human rights violations, but we will not be demoralized,” he said. Gandapur further reiterated that PTI Founder Imran Khan was rendering sacrifices for Pakistan. “Pakistan is occupied by a mafia, against which we have raised our voice. This war will take time and sacrifice,” he maintained, adding that there will be success if the intentions are right. “The goal is the supremacy of the constitution and human rights in Pakistan.”

In his closing remarks, the chief minister said that his vision of progress goes beyond mere infrastructure: “A hospital is not just a building; it’s a service. A school is not just a structure; it’s a future. Our development plan is focused on meaningful impact, not cosmetic changes.” Ali Amin Gandapur reaffirmed that the PTI movement will continue until the supremacy of the Constitution and human rights in Pakistan is achieved.