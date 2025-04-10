ATC orders family meeting for Imran Khan as PTI moves SC over jail visit denial

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has directed authorities to arrange a meeting between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his family members in Adiala Jail.

The directive came in response to a petition filed by Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, through her lawyer Tabish Farooq. ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah instructed the jail superintendent to facilitate the meeting in accordance with the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) orders and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The IHC had earlier ordered that the PTI founder be allowed to meet his legal team and family members.

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan had directed the PTI leadership to take the matter of being denied meetings with friends and family to the Supreme Court.

Speaking to media outside the IHC, PTI Senator Ali Zafar quoted Imran Khan as saying that he remained open to dialogue in the national interest. Zafar added that several PTI lawyers regularly meet Khan at Adiala Jail, but comments by Salman Akram Raja regarding recent meeting attempts had sparked controversy.

Meanwhile, PTI Secretary Salman Akram Raja submitted two formal requisitions to the Adiala Jail superintendent requesting permission for both family members and friends to meet the incarcerated PTI leader on Thursday.

The list of requested visitors includes Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan, PTI leader Shibli Faraz, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) chief Allama Nasir Abbas, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Ahmad Bhachar, and Niazullah Niazi. Family members include Aleema Khanum, Uzma Khanum, Noreen Khanum, and Qasim Zaman.

Although Thursdays are typically allocated for meetings with friends, Raja urged jail authorities to allow family members access to Imran Khan this week, as they were reportedly denied a visit on the usual family day, Tuesday.

PTI leaders have previously raised objections over the jail administration’s repeated denial of access, accusing them of violating court orders. They have condemned the restrictions as contempt of court and urged judicial authorities to take notice, warning that inaction could undermine judicial integrity.