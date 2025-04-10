35 people booked over obscene dance performance

BAHAWALPUR: A case has been registered against 35 individuals, including renowned dancer Mehak Malik, for performing an obscene dance at a mehndi ceremony in Yazman Mandi.

The Bahawalpur police reported that during the event, currency notes were showered over the dancers, and the use of loudspeakers and sound amplifiers violated local laws.

The case was filed against Mehak Malik, local resident Zeeshan alias Shani, 10 named individuals, and several unidentified suspects. Among those nominated in the case are government employees, including a police constable.