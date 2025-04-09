UAE to issue five-year visas to 100,000 Pakistanis

KARACHI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that it will issue five-year visas to 100,000 Pakistani citizens, UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi revealed on Wednesday. The announcement came during a meeting with Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, where the ambassador assured applicants a warm welcome and respectful treatment at visa centres.

“We will honour the applicants and provide full cooperation at the visa centre,” Al-Zaabi stated, expressing the UAE’s eagerness to strengthen its ties with Pakistan through this initiative.

Earlier in the day, Governor Tessori visited the UAE Consulate in Karachi, where he was warmly received and briefed on the visa centre’s operations. “I was welcomed on a red carpet — a gesture of their affection,” Tessori told the media after the visit.

He also expressed gratitude for the UAE’s support and services at the consulate and highlighted the UAE’s interest in Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) initiative.

This development follows a confirmation from UAE authorities that no visa ban exists for Pakistani nationals. The UAE’s new five-year visa policy requires applicants to submit return tickets, hotel bookings, proof of property ownership if applicable, and a deposit of AED 3,000.