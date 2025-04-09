Sindh to implement full plastic bag ban

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced plans to impose a complete ban on the manufacture, sale, and use of plastic bags across the province, citing growing environmental and urban challenges. A statement from the Sindh Environment Department outlined that violators would face severe legal consequences, including prosecution, arrests, and penalties once the ban receives formal approval from the Sindh cabinet.

The provincial cabinet is expected to give final approval to the ban in a meeting scheduled for April 15. Officials emphasized that plastic bags contribute significantly to marine pollution, harming coastal ecosystems, and exacerbate urban flooding in Karachi by clogging the city’s sewerage system.

“The use of plastic bags is detrimental to marine life and has a direct impact on urban living conditions due to sewer blockages,” said a spokesperson from the Environment Department.

While the Sindh government had previously attempted to curb plastic bag usage, inadequate enforcement led to a resurgence of plastic bags in the market, prompting this renewed initiative.