NATIONAL

SC raises constitutional concerns over civilians tried in military courts

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court resumed hearing on Tuesday appeals challenging the trial of civilians in military courts, raising significant constitutional concerns regarding the scope of the Army Act and the protection of fundamental rights. A seven-member bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, is hearing petitions that argue such trials undermine constitutional safeguards and bypass civilian judicial systems.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan pointed out that trying civilians under military law would require a constitutional amendment. “A constitutional amendment should have been made for the court martial of civilians,” he stated, questioning the legal foundation of military trials for civilians without changes to the Constitution.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel also expressed concern, emphasizing that the severity of an offense does not justify the suspension of fundamental rights. “Even if a terrorist commits a crime, do they not have fundamental rights?” he asked, highlighting the importance of maintaining constitutional protections regardless of the crime’s nature.

In response, Defense Ministry counsel Khawaja Haris argued that military personnel also face restrictions on their rights under the Constitution, but Justice Mandokhel clarified that military personnel voluntarily accept such limitations when joining the army.

The bench further questioned the legal basis of applying military law preemptively to potential conspiracies, referring to military trials conducted under the Army Act. The hearing was adjourned until Thursday after intense exchanges between the bench and Haris.

Previous article
Pink Moon 2025: When and how to view it in Pakistan
Next article
Sindh to implement full plastic bag ban
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pink Moon 2025: When and how to view it in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pink Moon, marking the first full moon of spring, will rise on Friday, April 12, 2025, offering a spectacular display across North...

UAE to issue five-year visas to 100,000 Pakistanis

Summer vacations in Punjab: Schools may start summer break early due to heatwave threat

Noor Zaman reaches U-23 Squash semis, keeps Pakistan’s medal hopes alive

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.