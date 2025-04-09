Entertainment

Queen Camilla Stuns in Historic $10 Million Brooch with Royal Ties to Victoria, Diana, and Kate Middleton

By Web Desk

Queen Camilla has captivated onlookers with a historic $10 million brooch during her state visit to Italy with King Charles. On April 8, as the royal couple embarked on their busy schedule of engagements in Rome, Camilla wore a regal blue silk dress and coat by Fiona Clare, paired with a dazzling sapphire and diamond brooch known as Prince Albert’s Brooch.

King Charles and Queen Camilla 20th Anniversary photo: Photo: Getty for Buckingham Palace

This stunning piece, given by Prince Albert to Queen Victoria in 1840, has been passed down through the generations. Queen Victoria wore it on her wedding night and designated it as an “heirloom to the crown.” It has since been worn by Queen Alexandra, Queen Mary, the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth, and now Queen Camilla. While Princess Diana never wore the brooch, its striking sapphire design is said to have inspired her iconic engagement ring, which was later passed on to Kate Middleton.

King Charles and Queen Camilla on their wedding day – Photo: Getty

The brooch, featuring a 40-carat sapphire surrounded by diamonds, holds immense historical value, with jewelry experts estimating its worth at approximately $10 million today.

