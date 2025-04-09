Entertainment

Prince Harry Barred From Attending Old Friend’s Funeral By William And King Charles

By Web Desk
Photo: Shutterstock

King Charles III and Prince William have reportedly requested Prince Harry not attend the upcoming funeral of Graham Craker, a former royal protection officer who served the brothers during some of the most difficult moments of their childhood.

The decision comes during Harry’s current visit to the UK for a court hearing, as the royal family mourns the death of Craker, who was with William and Harry on the day their mother, Princess Diana, passed away. The bond between the brothers and Craker was said to be strong, making the reported exclusion more poignant.

According to Radar Online, the king and heir to the throne have communicated that Harry’s presence could overshadow the solemn nature of the ceremony. A royal insider told the outlet that the request was made out of respect for the deceased and to ensure the occasion remained focused on honoring Craker’s life and service.

The source stated that Harry was told remaining in the United States would be best to avoid unnecessary attention. “It has been communicated to Prince Harry that his presence at the send-off for Graham Craker may detract from the solemnity of the occasion,” the insider said.

The decision is being seen as part of ongoing tensions within the royal family, though the palace has not issued an official statement. Craker’s funeral is expected to be a private event attended by senior royals and longtime staff.

