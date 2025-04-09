Pink Moon 2025: When and how to view it in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pink Moon, marking the first full moon of spring, will rise on Friday, April 12, 2025, offering a spectacular display across North America and beyond. Despite its name, the moon won’t actually appear pink; the term is derived from the pink phlox flowers that bloom in early spring, signaling the arrival of the season.

The full moon will reach its peak at 8:23 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 12. In some regions, the moon will rise just an hour before its peak, making this a rare occurrence. The best time to view the Pink Moon is during its rise, just after sunset, when it appears larger and more vibrant due to the “moon illusion,” an optical phenomenon that makes the moon appear bigger and brighter as it rises above the horizon.

For viewers in eastern North America, the moon will rise close to sunset. In New York, sunset will occur at 7:32 p.m. EDT, with moonrise at 7:31 p.m. EDT. In Los Angeles, sunset will be at 7:22 p.m. PDT, and the moon will rise at 7:26 p.m. PDT. In London, the moon will rise at 8:52 p.m. BST on Sunday, April 13, after sunset at 7:53 p.m.

Pink Moon in Pakistan:

In Pakistan, the Pink Moon will be visible on Sunday, April 13, with moonrise occurring at approximately 9:08 p.m. UTC in Karachi. The full moon will be visible throughout the night, rising in the east at sunset and setting in the west at sunrise.

This full moon is also significant for its connection to Easter, as it is the “Paschal Moon,” the first full moon following the spring equinox, which determines the date of Easter Sunday. This year, Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, April 20.

Looking ahead, the next full moon will be the Flower Moon on May 12, 2025. In 2025, there will be 12 full moons, including three supermoons and two total lunar eclipses, one of which will be visible in Karachi on September 7-8.