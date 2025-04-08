US lauds Pakistan for successfully hosting Minerals Investment Forum 2025

Senior Bureau Official Eric Meyer issues video message on the margins of Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025

ISLAMABAD: Eric Meyer, the top official for South Central Asia Affairs at the US Department of State, on Tuesday lauded Pakistan for successfully hosting Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 in Islamabad.

The inaugural session of the two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 was held on Tuesday. The foreign economic experts and delegates participated in the opening ceremony.

In message, the senior US State Department official, Eric Meyer, who attended the opening ceremony, said; “I am enjoying the hospitality of Pakistan.” He commended Pakistani authorities for the successful organization of this forum. Eric Meyer hoped that this forum will further strengthen the relationship between the United States and Pakistan.

Eric Meyer expressed hope that this forum will provide equal opportunities for investors. He further said President Donald Trump has also highlighted the importance of minerals and mineral resources several times.

“I commend Pakistan for convening the Minerals Investment Forum here in Islamabad and for taking steps to ensure a level playing field for investors. Critical minerals are the raw materials for our most important technologies, and President Trump has underscored the importance of securing America’s minerals future”, Meyar stated in his message.

He said there have been many references to successful investment between Pakistan and the US in recent days. The resumption of soybean trade between the two countries is a cause for joy.

Eric Meyer said four ships carrying 260,000 tons of soybeans have recently arrived in Pakistan, adding that these trade links indicate the deep ties between the people of the two countries.

Eric Meyer said many Pakistanis have studied in the US under exchange programs and these initiatives reflect the deep bond between the Pakistani and American people.