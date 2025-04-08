US ends 15-year-long UGRAD exchange programme for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD: The Global Undergraduate Exchange (Global UGRAD) Pakistan Programme, which had been providing Pakistani students an opportunity to spend a semester at US universities, has been discontinued after 15 years.

The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) confirmed this decision in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The semester exchange programme, launched in 2010, allowed Pakistani students to engage in non-degree studies at US colleges and universities.

Over the years, it became a key educational and cultural exchange initiative, enhancing participants’ leadership skills, academic growth, and community engagement.

USEFP’s announcement stated: “We regret to inform you that after 15 incredible years, the Global Undergraduate Exchange Programme for Pakistan has come to an end. The US Department of State informed USEFP that the Global UGRAD-Pakistan Programme will no longer be offered.”

While acknowledging that the news would be disappointing for applicants, especially those who had applied this year, USEFP emphasized the “life-changing experiences” the programme provided for thousands of students.

It contributed significantly to cultural exchange and leadership development, empowering students to make a positive impact on their communities.

The Global UGRAD Programme was part of a broader initiative funded by the US government to foster academic growth and leadership among Pakistani students. The programme had a strong focus on community service, with participants often returning home with enhanced skills in leadership and civic engagement.

USEFP, a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the US and Pakistan governments, also expressed its pride in the programme’s impact and encouraged students to explore other exchange and scholarship opportunities.

The decision to end the programme comes amid significant budget cuts in US foreign aid, particularly under the administration of former President Donald Trump. His administration initiated a review of foreign assistance and made drastic reductions, including a 92% cut in multi-year contracts, impacting a number of educational and cultural exchange programmes.

The reduction in funding led to a re-evaluation of the US government’s overseas development and aid priorities, with programmes like Global UGRAD-Pakistan falling victim to these budgetary constraints.