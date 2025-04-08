Sanaullah urges Imran Khan to engage in political talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah emphasized that political negotiations are the only way to resolve the country’s ongoing crisis, expressing disappointment over Imran Khan’s refusal to engage with opposition parties. Sanaullah highlighted that the situation could only improve through dialogue.

“The solution can only come through political discussions,” he stated, adding that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has so far resisted any attempts to meet with the opposition. “Ultimately, everything will be resolved at the negotiation table,” he continued.

Sanaullah, who currently advises the prime minister, further noted that the establishment would not oppose such political talks, indicating that the opportunity for reconciliation remains open. “If PTI agrees to sit at the table, the establishment will not object,” he said.

In a further development, Sanaullah revealed that several Pakistanis returning from abroad have recently been noted, suggesting they might have met with the PTI leader while he remains incarcerated. “It’s possible they were made to meet with the PTI founder in jail,” he added.