Punjab plans safe return of Basant in Lahore by February 2026

LAHORE: The Punjab government has initiated preparations for a safe and regulated Basant festival in Lahore, scheduled for February 2026.

As per media reports, the move comes on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, with a high-level committee formed to develop a strategy for the revival of the traditional kite-flying event, which has been banned in the province for years due to safety concerns.

The committee comprises officials from the Walled City Authority, the Lahore commissioner and deputy commissioner, the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), representatives from various departments, and members of the Kite Flying Association.

Sources stated that authorities are considering organizing the Basant festivities specifically in the Walled City area, possibly over two designated days. To enhance public safety, especially in the densely populated neighborhoods, a proposal is under review to impose a two-day ban on motorcycles during the event to minimize the risk of accidents caused by stray strings.

Under the proposed regulations, only vendors registered with the district administration will be allowed to buy and sell kites. Manufacturers of kite string (dor) will also be required to register with the authorities.

The district administration will set specific guidelines for the materials permitted in kite string manufacturing. The use of manjha — glass-coated or metallic string — will be strictly banned due to its role in causing fatal injuries in the past. All strings will undergo inspection and must comply with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) before approval for sale and use.

The initiative, if implemented as planned, would mark the first officially sanctioned Basant celebration in over a decade, signaling a cautious revival of the culturally significant festival under strict regulatory oversight.