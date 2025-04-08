Pakistanis now eligible for five-year UAE visas, announces UAE envoy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani nationals are now eligible for five-year visas to the United Arab Emirates, as confirmed by UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi on Tuesday. The announcement came during a meeting with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House in Karachi.

Ambassador Al Zaabi also extended an invitation to the governor to visit the UAE visa centre in Karachi, highlighting the UAE’s continued support for Pakistan’s development efforts. As part of his visit, the envoy participated in a tree planting ceremony and a flag-hoisting event, symbolizing the enduring friendship between the two nations.

In a related update, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that no official visa ban had been imposed on Pakistani nationals. A new five-year visa policy has been introduced, requiring applicants to provide round-trip tickets, hotel bookings, proof of property ownership (if applicable), and a down payment of AED 3,000.

While the new visa policy offers an opportunity for many, it also comes with increased scrutiny for applicants due to concerns about fraudulent documents, overstays, and the inappropriate use of social media by some Pakistani nationals. These issues have been addressed by the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi with UAE authorities.

Governor Tessori thanked the UAE for its continued investment in Sindh and Karachi, appreciating the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations.