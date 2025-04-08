Middle school needed

Allahdad Khan Leghari, located in Union Council Jaffar Khan Leghari of Taluka Sinjhoro, is a very densely populated village. This village in Sindh province’s Sanghar district comprises four to five thousands people. There is a primary school for boys in the village with more than 300 registered students. About 50 students pass their class 5 examination from this school every year, but of them many have to abandon their further education due to non-availability of any middle school for boys nearby.

The village already has a well-functioning middle school for girls, but none for boys. There are multiple other big villages within the radius of only 500 to 700 meters of Allahdad Khan Leghari. There are five primary schools for boys nearby, which are: GBPS Soomar Khan Leghari, GBPS Nabi Bux Aradin, GBPS Tharo Khan Leghari, GBPS Arib Solangi and GBPS Budhal Khan Leghari.

If GBPS Allahdad Khan Leghari is upgraded to boys middle school level, it will benefit the people residing in the area and promote the cause of education to a good extent, by helping to cut down on the dropout rate in the area.

An application dated 30 November 2024 has been submitted in Karachi in this regard to the Secretary Education & Literacy Department, Sindh, but to no avail. The Chief Secretary Office has also been sent a letter followed by several reminders.

In the light of the above, GBPS Allahdad Khan Leghari needs to be upgraded to middle school level in the best interest of the residents of the area. The relevant authorities are requested to take a swift action.

HUZOOR BUX LEGHARI

SANGHAR