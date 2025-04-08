Imran Khan’s family barred from meeting him at Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: Family members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan were denied access to visit him at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on Tuesday, prompting strong reactions from his sister, Aleema Khan. Despite repeated attempts, Aleema, along with Imran’s other sister Uzma Khan and his cousin Qasim Khan Niazi, were stopped from entering the prison.

Aleema Khan expressed confusion and frustration over the refusal, asking why authorities were “nervous” about allowing family members to meet. “It’s just family here, no one else,” she said, pointing out that this was the third consecutive week the family had been denied visitation. “We are very distressed. It’s been three weeks, and we still haven’t been able to meet him,” she added.

Last month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) reinstated the right for family members to meet Imran Khan twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. However, the court also placed strict restrictions on media interactions, prohibiting anyone meeting the PTI leader from speaking to the press afterward.

Aleema has previously raised concerns over the inconsistent enforcement of meeting restrictions, particularly citing her brother’s meetings with certain PTI leaders, such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, while her family remains barred from access. She also pointed out that they were denied a meeting on the recent gazetted holiday, April 1, while others were allowed in.

Aleema’s statement reflects growing frustration over the selective nature of the visitation restrictions, with her questioning why family members are being denied access while others are granted meetings with the former prime minister.