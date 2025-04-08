Aleema Khan announces sit-in outside Adiala Jail; security tightened

ISLAMABAD: Authorities in Rawalpindi have ramped up security around Adiala Jail after Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, announced a sit-in protest outside the facility following her denied request to meet her imprisoned brother.

According to sources, the Rawalpindi police have finalised extensive security arrangements in anticipation of the protest. Special teams under the supervision of the SP Saddar Division have been deployed to maintain order in and around the jail premises.

Additional police personnel have been stationed at Gates No. 1, 3, and 5 of Adiala Jail, while seven checkpoints have been established on key entry routes to the area. The Elite Force is also present to bolster security.

A notable number of women police officers have been deployed at the Adiala Police Post, while traffic police will be on-site to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles during the demonstration.

Aleema Khan’s protest follows a string of attempts to secure visitation rights, which she says continue to be denied without justification. She has vowed to remain outside the jail until access is granted.