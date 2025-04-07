Uzbek President underscores parliamentary role in implementing agreements with Pakistan

TASHKENT: President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on Monday emphasized the crucial role of parliamentary oversight in ensuring the effective implementation of agreements between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

The comments were made during a meeting with a Pakistani delegation, led by Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, during the 150th anniversary Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

At the beginning of the meeting, Senate Chairman Gillani conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to President Mirziyoyev.

Mirziyoyev expressed his satisfaction with the growing dynamics of the Uzbek-Pakistani strategic partnership. He pointed to the increasing volume of mutual trade, the rising number of joint ventures, and the introduction of direct flights between the two nations. Additionally, Mirziyoyev praised the regular organization of business forums and exhibitions, which involve leading companies from both countries.

Special attention was paid to the importance of parliamentary participation in the successful execution of agreements made during the recent high-level visit to Uzbekistan. The two sides discussed accelerating priority projects in trade, economic, investment, and transport sectors.

One significant initiative discussed was the promotion of the Trans-Afghan corridor’s construction. Both parties also agreed on expanding interregional cooperation and fostering humanitarian exchanges.