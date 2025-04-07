Three top terrorists from Fitna-al-Khawarij arrested in Karachi by Rangers, CTD

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers, in collaboration with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), on Monday arrested three high-profile terrorists linked to the proscribed group Fitna-al-Khawarij during a joint intelligence-based operation in Karachi.

The arrested men—Inamullah alias Lala, Naeemullah alias Umar Zali, and Muhammad Taib alias Muhammad—are believed to be involved in several terrorist activities, including attacks on security forces.

The operation was conducted in the Korangi area of Karachi, where the terrorists were apprehended along with a significant haul of arms, ammunition, and explosives.

Fitna-al-Khawarij, formerly known as the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), was designated as a banned organization by the government in 2023. The group is notorious for targeting Pakistani security forces and law enforcement agencies. The arrest of these individuals is a significant development in the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the country.

According to the Rangers’ statement, Naeemullah, who joined Fitna-al-Khawarij in 2014, was a key member of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur faction. His father and uncle were also prominent commanders in the group, involved in various attacks against security personnel. After relocating to Karachi, Naeemullah began organizing and strengthening the group’s network in the city.

Inamullah, who joined the group in 2017, was active in the Waziristan region and involved in numerous attacks against security forces. He was also working to expand the group’s activities in Karachi. Muhammad Taib, who became part of the group in 2023, took over the facilitation role after the death of his brother and had been operating in Karachi.

The three suspects were arrested while allegedly planning terrorist activities in Karachi. They have been handed over to the CTD for further legal proceedings.

The arrest comes amid increasing concerns over the rise in attacks targeting security forces across the country, particularly after the TTP broke a ceasefire with the government in 2022. Authorities are continuing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and prevent further attacks, with the latest operation in Karachi being a crucial part of these efforts.