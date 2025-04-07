Punjab to launch 1,500 electric buses in major cities under new initiative

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given in-principle approval for a significant electric bus project, which will see 1,500 electric buses deployed across various cities in the province.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting with the provincial transport department, chaired by the chief minister.

In the first phase, 380 electric buses will be introduced in Lahore and Gujranwala. The procurement process for these buses will begin immediately, with a target deadline set for June.

As part of the comprehensive plan, other cities such as Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Gujrat, Rahim Yar Khan, and Dera Ghazi Khan will be incorporated in later stages of the project.

Maryam Nawaz also instructed the transport department to present detailed route plans for Faisalabad and Gujranwala, and demanded progress on the development of Lahore’s Yellow Line in the next 15 days.

To further improve the infrastructure, the chief minister approved the establishment of a new transport command and control center for Lahore and directed the creation of charging stations to accommodate the electric fleet.

Highlighting the importance of modern public transport, Maryam Nawaz emphasized that access to world-class bus systems should not be restricted to Lahore alone, but should be available in every major city across Punjab, ensuring the right of every citizen to reliable public transport.