PTI stands united under Khan’s leadership despite internal differences: Sheikh Waqas

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram recently spoke about the party’s upcoming plans for protest, revealing that party leader Imran Khan has been consulted, and an announcement regarding the action will be made soon.

He emphasized that while internal differences are natural in any large political party, PTI remains united under Imran Khan’s leadership.

Akram also highlighted that PTI is the only political party in Pakistan that has an accountability committee, which was formed by Imran Khan during his tenure as prime minister. He added that despite external criticism from the media or political opponents, Imran Khan remains steadfast in his approach.

Addressing concerns about the interaction between party members and Imran Khan, Akram mentioned that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, despite being entitled to meet the party leader, had to wait a month and a half before being granted the opportunity. He further criticized the lack of access to Imran Khan’s lawyers and family members, despite court orders permitting such meetings.

In response to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s announcement about reducing electricity prices, Akram pointed out the stark contrast between the current and previous electricity rates. He criticized the PML-N government for increasing the price per unit by 30 to 35 rupees, with a subsequent claim of economic success after a 7 percent reduction.

Akram noted that under PTI’s rule, the price per unit of electricity, including taxes, was around 19 to 20 rupees, whereas it had risen to nearly 60 rupees per unit under the current government. He challenged the Prime Minister to clarify which price was cheaper: the 25 rupees per unit from PTI’s time or the current 60 rupees per unit.

The PTI spokesperson also responded to statements from PML-N figures, accusing them of attempting to mislead the public. He criticized the PML-N for its role in supporting dictatorship when democracy faced challenges in Pakistan.

According to Akram, the PML-N has continually failed the nation, selling out the country’s interests for political power. He claimed that the party is fragmented and is now attempting to divide PTI, which remains united in its vision under Imran Khan’s leadership.

Finally, Akram underscored the growing frustration among the people of Pakistan regarding the soaring electricity prices, which have increased by nearly 400 percent. He emphasized that the nation is demanding accountability for the economic devastation caused by the current government and their policies.

Akram concluded by asserting that the nation is ready for a decisive struggle to reclaim its mandate, remove incompetent leadership, and restore democracy, rule of law, and constitutional integrity in Pakistan. He stressed that the survival and security of the country depend on the true freedom of the people, which must be safeguarded from political chaos.